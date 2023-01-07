Veriti Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.76) to GBX 1,150 ($13.86) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.76 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.