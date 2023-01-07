Veriti Management LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $274.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.