Veriti Management LLC Purchases 447 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 2,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,659,000 after purchasing an additional 473,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NICE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,470 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,768,000 after acquiring an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $187.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.21. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $287.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

