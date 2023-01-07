Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $16,781,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,785 ($33.55) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($32.65) to GBX 2,730 ($32.89) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.80) to GBX 2,828 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

