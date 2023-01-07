Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $243.90 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

