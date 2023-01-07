British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

BTI stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

