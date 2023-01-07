Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

