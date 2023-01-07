Veriti Management LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 2.2 %
ITCB opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
