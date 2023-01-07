Veriti Management LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 2.2 %

ITCB opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $432.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.