Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nomura by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

