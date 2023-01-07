Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

