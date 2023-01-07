Strs Ohio Buys 113,278 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 59.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $373,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.