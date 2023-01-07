Strs Ohio Sells 592 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

