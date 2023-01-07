Strs Ohio Buys 1,519 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

