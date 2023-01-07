Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.