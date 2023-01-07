Strs Ohio Has $30.17 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

