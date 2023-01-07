Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $30,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $439.63.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

