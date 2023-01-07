Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.22% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $19,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,446 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

