Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,467 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

