Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,111 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.41% of Enovix worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.05 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.