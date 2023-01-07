Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

