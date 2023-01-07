Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,988 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

