Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.29. 55,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,785,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Specifically, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $751,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

