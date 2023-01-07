urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.14% of urban-gro worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGRO. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 52.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135,864 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth about $440,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

urban-gro Stock Performance

UGRO opened at $3.01 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

urban-gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.