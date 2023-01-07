Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.53% of Catalent worth $69,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 22.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

