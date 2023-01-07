Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,588 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Saia worth $65,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $222.75 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $304.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.