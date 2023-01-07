Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $71,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

