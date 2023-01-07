Ballentine Partners LLC Has $250,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of DAR opened at $63.60 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

