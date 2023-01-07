Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

