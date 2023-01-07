Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

