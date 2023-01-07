Ballentine Partners LLC Has $258,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.