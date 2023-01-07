Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 877 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $266.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

