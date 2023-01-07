Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 395,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.