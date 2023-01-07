Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 395,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.