Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 2,528 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,729,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,729,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,088 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company.

VRSN stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $242.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

