Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 11.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

