Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,458 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

