Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.6 %

TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

