IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDXX opened at $447.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

