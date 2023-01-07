Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 24.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $149.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

