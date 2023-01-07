Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

