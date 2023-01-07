Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

