Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 288 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

