Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $915,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 902.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.