Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,586 shares.The stock last traded at $36.72 and had previously closed at $37.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $347.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,066,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

