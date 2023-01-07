Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,369 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX Price Performance

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.96 and its 200 day moving average is $211.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.