Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 27.07% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials by 58.8% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials by 42.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of SMN opened at $9.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

