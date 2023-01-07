Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SunPower to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

SunPower Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

