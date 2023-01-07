Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.