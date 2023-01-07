Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $250,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

