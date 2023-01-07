1,122 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

